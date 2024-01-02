Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the network equipment provider on Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd.

Cisco Systems has raised its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Cisco Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 40.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cisco Systems to earn $3.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.8%.

CSCO opened at $50.52 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $205.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $45.56 and a one year high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,546.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,096,856.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $1,179,546.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,096,856.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at $17,306,619.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,475 shares of company stock worth $7,464,194. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $194,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. StockNews.com began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. New Street Research lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

