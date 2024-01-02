Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cincinnati Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, December 28th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $1.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.31. The consensus estimate for Cincinnati Financial’s current full-year earnings is $5.58 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cincinnati Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $5.32 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CINF. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.57.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CINF opened at $103.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.60. Cincinnati Financial has a 52 week low of $95.01 and a 52 week high of $130.66. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.62.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.38%.

Insider Activity at Cincinnati Financial

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $102.98 per share, for a total transaction of $205,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,307,795.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $102.98 per share, with a total value of $205,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,307,795.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $98.78 per share, with a total value of $98,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,893,758.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cincinnati Financial

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,044,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,453,379,000 after buying an additional 211,402 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,024,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,170,271,000 after purchasing an additional 111,506 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,246,056,000 after purchasing an additional 360,552 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,418,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $331,845,000 after purchasing an additional 74,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,037,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $340,478,000 after purchasing an additional 42,128 shares during the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cincinnati Financial

(Get Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.