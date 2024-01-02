Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 812 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,128 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,738,000 after purchasing an additional 76,027 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 209.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Fortinet by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total transaction of $422,939.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,444,224.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total transaction of $422,939.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,444,224.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $260,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,683 shares of company stock worth $4,216,360 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $58.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.69. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $81.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Fortinet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Fortinet in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Fortinet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.68.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FTNT

Fortinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.