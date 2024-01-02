Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 66 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.2% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 245.3% in the third quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.1% in the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 8.2% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GWW. StockNews.com cut W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $759.00.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total transaction of $1,954,349.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,095,558.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total value of $1,954,349.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,095,558.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,167 shares of company stock worth $4,685,312. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of GWW opened at $828.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $791.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $748.58. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $534.01 and a 52-week high of $841.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.58. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.27 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.75%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

