Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 458 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KMB. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.40.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $121.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. The company has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.39. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $116.32 and a 12 month high of $147.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.01.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 292.92% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.77%.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,318.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,318.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Further Reading

