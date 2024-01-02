Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 317 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,455 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,608,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,277,369,000 after purchasing an additional 463,926 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,085,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,765,746,000 after acquiring an additional 870,060 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 97,096.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,834,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,239,449,000 after acquiring an additional 13,819,773 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in AMETEK by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,972,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,452,410,000 after acquiring an additional 134,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in AMETEK by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,393,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $929,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AME. TD Cowen downgraded AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.22.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total transaction of $125,622.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,568,020.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $164.89 on Tuesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.52 and a 12-month high of $165.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.39 and its 200-day moving average is $154.82. The stock has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.21.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.12%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

