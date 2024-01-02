Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 144 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $383.00 price objective (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.50.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total value of $2,376,521.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,278.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total value of $2,376,521.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,278.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $57,477,703.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

AMP opened at $379.83 on Tuesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $275.09 and a 1-year high of $383.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $350.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.40.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 81.75% and a net margin of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

