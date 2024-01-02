Cigna Investments Inc. New Lowers Stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 133.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 6,306.3% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BKR opened at $34.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.91 and a 200 day moving average of $34.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.43. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $26.12 and a 12-month high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.19%.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $344,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,878.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BKR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.56.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

