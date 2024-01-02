Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $400,000 Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 77.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Copart were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Copart in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Copart in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Copart in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Copart in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in Copart by 92.1% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $7,310,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CPRT opened at $49.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.96. The company has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 1.21. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.12 and a 1-year high of $51.53.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.90 million. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

