Cigna Investments Inc. New Decreases Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,335 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc. increased its position in D.R. Horton by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,531 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 33,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $185,589.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,759. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,764,908. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.67.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $151.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.41 and its 200 day moving average is $121.73. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.10 and a 1 year high of $154.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.47. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.67%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

