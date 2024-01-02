Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Short Interest Update

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 707,100 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the November 30th total of 925,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 528,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Cidara Therapeutics Trading Down 2.0 %

CDTX opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. Cidara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $2.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.91. The stock has a market cap of $71.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Cidara Therapeutics alerts:

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 264.84% and a negative net margin of 55.49%. The business had revenue of $12.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cidara Therapeutics will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cidara Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 29.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CDTX shares. StockNews.com cut Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cidara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.