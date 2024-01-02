China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Pharma Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CPHI opened at $0.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average is $0.19. China Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter. China Pharma had a negative return on equity of 64.09% and a negative net margin of 39.99%.

About China Pharma

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

