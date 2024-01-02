China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,374,300 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the November 30th total of 3,107,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23,743.0 days.

China Literature Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHLLF opened at $3.29 on Tuesday. China Literature has a one year low of $3.29 and a one year high of $5.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.80.

About China Literature

China Literature Limited, an investment holding company, operates an online literature platform in the People's Republic of China. The company promotes intellectual properties primarily through its online literature platforms, such as QQ Reading and Qidian; and New Classics Media, a film and TV drama series production house.

