Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Trims Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,445 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Eaton worth $48,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,034,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,425,595,000 after purchasing an additional 495,948 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Eaton by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,968,521,000 after buying an additional 2,602,246 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eaton by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,263,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,456,299,000 after buying an additional 179,258 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,369,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,465,000 after acquiring an additional 302,429 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 17.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,460,000 after acquiring an additional 943,279 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $240.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $225.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.76. The company has a market capitalization of $96.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $150.86 and a 1 year high of $241.97.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

ETN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.85.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

