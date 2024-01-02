Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 8,881 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 282,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,881 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of Analog Devices worth $49,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.6% in the third quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Foresight Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foresight Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 123.5% in the third quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 2,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at $536,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $198.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.21. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.99 and a 52 week high of $202.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $181.54 and a 200 day moving average of $182.38.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.17.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

