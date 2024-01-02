Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 75,422 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,247,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 75,422 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of Pfizer worth $107,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 179.3% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $28.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.62%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

