Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 24,829 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 631,434 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 24,829 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of PayPal worth $36,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 4,514.3% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in PayPal by 146.5% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 108.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $61.41 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on PayPal in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on PayPal from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.16.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PYPL

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.