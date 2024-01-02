Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 19,482 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 806,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 19,482 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $30,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.4% in the second quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,650 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 15,588 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,861 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,173 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Eight Capital set a $55.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.38.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 1.0 %

FCX stock opened at $42.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.48 and its 200 day moving average is $38.76. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.27%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

