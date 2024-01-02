Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 14,729 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,729 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.05% of Fiserv worth $38,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 99,857.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 570,446,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,961,792,000 after purchasing an additional 569,875,539 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Fiserv by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,391,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,931 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in Fiserv by 1,878.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,314,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,904 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth about $155,749,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,190,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

FISV opened at $132.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $83.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.92. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $122.39.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.