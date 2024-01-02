Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,482 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,925 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.05% of Arista Networks worth $30,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $304,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 169.2% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ANET. Bank of America lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.59.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total transaction of $43,566.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,864 shares in the company, valued at $670,834.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total value of $43,566.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,864 shares in the company, valued at $670,834.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.46, for a total value of $3,929,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,316.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,290 shares of company stock worth $49,380,030 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Down 0.6 %

ANET opened at $235.51 on Tuesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.57 and a 52 week high of $240.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.68. The firm has a market cap of $73.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

