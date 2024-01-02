Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $42.21 Million Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 23,700 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.09% of Ecolab worth $42,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 215.1% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 162.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ecolab news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,634.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,887.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.67.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $198.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.24. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.91 and a 12-month high of $201.62. The company has a market capitalization of $56.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.90%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

