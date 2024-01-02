Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $33.92 Million Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.05% of Sherwin-Williams worth $33,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHW. Vicus Capital bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at about $383,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.8% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 6,147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Suncoast Equity Management raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 10.2% in the third quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 10,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% in the third quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,351,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE SHW opened at $311.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.94. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $205.43 and a 52 week high of $314.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $277.08 and a 200-day moving average of $267.74.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.43. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.92% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,383,352. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $504,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,383,352. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.11.

View Our Latest Research Report on SHW

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.