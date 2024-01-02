Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Decreases Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 335,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,206 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of Amphenol worth $28,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APH. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Amphenol by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,405 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Amphenol by 56.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 264,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,906,000 after acquiring an additional 95,613 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the first quarter valued at $857,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the first quarter valued at $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,570. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,570. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Livingston acquired 11,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the purchase, the director now owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,013,967.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on APH shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.71.

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE:APH opened at $99.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.96. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $72.00 and a 52-week high of $99.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.30.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 28.39%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

