Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Decreases Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,171,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 43,807 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of CSX worth $36,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of CSX by 64.2% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 897.2% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSX. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.79.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of CSX opened at $34.67 on Tuesday. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $35.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.94. The company has a market cap of $68.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.40%.

About CSX

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.