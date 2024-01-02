Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Boosts Stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,227,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,070 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.62% of ChampionX worth $43,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ChampionX by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,501,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,791,000 after buying an additional 126,529 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,915,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,520,000 after acquiring an additional 132,397 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 13.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,184,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,046,000 after purchasing an additional 988,872 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in ChampionX by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,422,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,357,000 after purchasing an additional 426,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,950,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,664,000 after purchasing an additional 361,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get ChampionX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHX shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of ChampionX from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on ChampionX from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded ChampionX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

ChampionX Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHX opened at $29.21 on Tuesday. ChampionX Co. has a 1 year low of $23.66 and a 1 year high of $38.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). ChampionX had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $939.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. ChampionX’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. ChampionX’s payout ratio is currently 22.52%.

ChampionX Company Profile

(Free Report)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.