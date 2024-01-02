Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,504 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 3.0% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $12,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Chevron by 100,509.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 426,861,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,166,665,000 after buying an additional 426,437,277 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,906,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711,923 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467,521 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,867,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,732,044,000 after purchasing an additional 199,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,058,235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.50.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $149.16 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.72 and a fifty-two week high of $187.81. The stock has a market cap of $281.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.64 and a 200-day moving average of $156.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

