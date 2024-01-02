Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Receives $38.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.83.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CATY. Wedbush lowered their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CATY

Insider Transactions at Cathay General Bancorp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cathay General Bancorp

In related news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total transaction of $224,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,565,989.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATY. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 364.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 73.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cathay General Bancorp Price Performance

CATY opened at $44.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.37. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.24 and a 1 year high of $45.72.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $193.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.04 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.88%.

About Cathay General Bancorp

(Get Free Report

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.