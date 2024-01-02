Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Macquarie

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Macquarie from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CCL. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Redburn Partners upgraded Carnival Co. & from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Carnival Co. & from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.39.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $18.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.49 and a beta of 2.57. Carnival Co. & has a one year low of $7.92 and a one year high of $19.74.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.85) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 378,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,351,232. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $4,546,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 961,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,486,481.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 378,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,351,232. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.1% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 59.6% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 48.4% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

