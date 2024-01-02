Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 920,900 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the November 30th total of 724,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9,209.0 days.

Capcom Stock Performance

Shares of Capcom stock opened at $31.60 on Tuesday. Capcom has a one year low of $30.76 and a one year high of $42.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.19.

Get Capcom alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Macquarie upgraded Capcom from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.

Capcom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.