Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Short Interest Up 11.4% in December

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 643,700 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the November 30th total of 577,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 63.1 days.
Canaccord Genuity Group Price Performance
Shares of CCORF opened at $5.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average of $5.80. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $8.74.
About Canaccord Genuity Group
