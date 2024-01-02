Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Short Interest Up 11.4% in December

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 643,700 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the November 30th total of 577,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 63.1 days.

Canaccord Genuity Group Price Performance

Shares of CCORF opened at $5.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average of $5.80. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $8.74.

About Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

