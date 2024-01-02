Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Can-Fite BioPharma from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

Get Can-Fite BioPharma alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Performance

Can-Fite BioPharma stock opened at $2.20 on Monday. Can-Fite BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $6.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.54.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.43). The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 143.59% and a negative net margin of 1,146.62%. As a group, analysts forecast that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Can-Fite BioPharma

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 330,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 9.32% of Can-Fite BioPharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Can-Fite BioPharma

(Get Free Report)

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.