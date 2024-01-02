Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Plans $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Monday, January 29th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd.

Campbell Soup has raised its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years. Campbell Soup has a dividend payout ratio of 48.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Campbell Soup to earn $3.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.3%.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

CPB opened at $43.23 on Tuesday. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $37.94 and a 52-week high of $57.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.72.

Insider Transactions at Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,000 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $132,930.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,885.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Campbell Soup

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 25,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 38,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in Campbell Soup by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 50.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.13.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

