Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 93,885 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,453,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 93,885 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $48,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $10,304,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Pfizer by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 176,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,846,000 after buying an additional 7,991 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth $2,072,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Atlas Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $273,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.35.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $28.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $51.60. The company has a market capitalization of $162.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.39 and a 200-day moving average of $33.17.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 89.62%.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

