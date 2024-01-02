Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 9,249 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,249 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 2.64% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $23,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XMLV. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth about $208,000.

Shares of XMLV opened at $53.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.07. The stock has a market cap of $956.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.80. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $47.35 and a 12 month high of $56.96.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

