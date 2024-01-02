Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 41,955 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41,955 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.21% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $22,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3,385.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 21,867 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $702,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of IYW stock opened at $122.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.92. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $72.09 and a 52 week high of $123.64.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

