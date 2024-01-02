Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 15,733 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,733 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.18% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $23,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $259.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $167.66 and a 1-year high of $261.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.03.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.