Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Free Report) by 293.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143,013 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.89% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $31,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 305.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 178,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,783,000 after purchasing an additional 134,797 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 373.2% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 22,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after buying an additional 17,722 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 405.3% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 9,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares during the period. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 423.8% in the third quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after buying an additional 21,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 367.2% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 13,676 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

RHS opened at $31.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.02. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $153.20 and a 12-month high of $178.08. The firm has a market cap of $680.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.59.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.