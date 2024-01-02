Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 6,952 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 6,952 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $25,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HON. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.90.

Shares of HON stock opened at $209.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $217.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.34.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

