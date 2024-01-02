Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 502,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,362 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $29,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballast Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 68,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $65.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.42. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.54 and a fifty-two week high of $65.53.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

