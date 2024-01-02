Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,080 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,646 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $30,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Netflix by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $179,820,000 after buying an additional 84,179 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 14.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 13.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Netflix from $510.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $457.25.

NFLX stock opened at $486.88 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $283.22 and a fifty-two week high of $500.89. The company has a market capitalization of $213.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $459.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $431.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $57,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,241,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,807 shares of company stock valued at $60,351,164 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

