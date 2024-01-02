Callahan Advisors LLC Sells 31,047 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Callahan Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,047 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,471,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,869,000 after buying an additional 4,669,457 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after buying an additional 2,239,235 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 683.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,656,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,525,000 after buying an additional 1,444,555 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth $88,864,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,938.7% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,209,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,067 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tyson Foods news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $6,152,066.32. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,739,150 shares in the company, valued at $126,439,164. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TSN opened at $53.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.34. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.94 and a 1-year high of $74.07.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.60.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

