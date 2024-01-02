Callahan Advisors LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Callahan Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,505,907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $168,269,000 after purchasing an additional 393,075 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 19.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,279,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,068 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 36.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,783,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $169,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608,309 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 15.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,216,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,075,000 after acquiring an additional 691,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 11.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,254,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,748,000 after acquiring an additional 329,099 shares during the last quarter. 32.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Comstock Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CRK stock opened at $8.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $8.29 and a one year high of $13.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.80.

Comstock Resources Dividend Announcement

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 30.01%. The business had revenue of $376.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Comstock Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Comstock Resources’s payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRK shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Comstock Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comstock Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CRK

Comstock Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.