Callahan Advisors LLC Has $396,000 Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Callahan Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 504.0% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at $13,457,333.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at $13,457,333.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 3,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $492,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,334,973.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,400 shares of company stock worth $4,753,653. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.29.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $133.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.29. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $89.74 and a 52 week high of $136.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.21 and its 200 day moving average is $114.29.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

