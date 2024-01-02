Callahan Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Callahan Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,020 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 99,583.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 643,694,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $220,104,833,000 after buying an additional 643,048,572 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $915,360,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,556,706,000 after buying an additional 1,351,002 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,657,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 159.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,379,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $471,619,000 after buying an additional 847,651 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ISRG opened at $337.36 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $222.65 and a 52-week high of $358.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $305.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.92. The stock has a market cap of $118.77 billion, a PE ratio of 79.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $251,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,645,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,708 shares of company stock valued at $15,122,689. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ISRG. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $344.85.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

