CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CAMP. Craig Hallum cut shares of CalAmp from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of CalAmp from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th.

CalAmp Stock Up 4.6 %

CalAmp stock opened at $0.25 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.59. CalAmp has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $5.36. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). CalAmp had a negative net margin of 7.27% and a negative return on equity of 51.60%. The company had revenue of $61.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.35 million. As a group, analysts forecast that CalAmp will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CalAmp

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMP. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in CalAmp in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in CalAmp in the first quarter worth $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,615 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the third quarter valued at $58,000. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

