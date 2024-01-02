Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) will announce its 11/30/2023 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $459.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.52 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 41.72%. Cal-Maine Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cal-Maine Foods to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance

Shares of CALM stock opened at $57.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of -0.06. Cal-Maine Foods has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $61.91.

Cal-Maine Foods Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cal-Maine Foods

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.15%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CALM. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 39.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 99.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CALM. StockNews.com started coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on Cal-Maine Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

