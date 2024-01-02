BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Short Interest Down 13.3% in December

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,370,500 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the November 30th total of 2,732,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 556,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

OTCMKTS BYDDF opened at $27.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.89 and its 200-day moving average is $30.90. BYD has a one year low of $24.20 and a one year high of $36.27. The firm has a market cap of $80.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.28 and a beta of 0.37.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of BYD in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: The Secondary Rechargeable Batteries and Photovoltaic; Mobile Phone Components, Assembly, and Other Products; and Automobiles, Automobile-Related Products and Other Products.

