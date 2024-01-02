Busey Trust CO Sells 96,162 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Busey Trust CO trimmed its stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 65.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,162 shares during the quarter. Busey Trust CO’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PARA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Paramount Global by 30.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,882,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,418,000 after acquiring an additional 12,783,448 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Paramount Global by 33.2% during the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,351,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,501 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Paramount Global by 35.4% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,599,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512,163 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Paramount Global by 7.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,333,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the first quarter worth approximately $41,174,000. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PARA opened at $14.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $25.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.92 and its 200 day moving average is $14.26.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is -11.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PARA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Paramount Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Loop Capital downgraded Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Monday, December 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.74.

Paramount Global Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

