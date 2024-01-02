Busey Trust CO Sells 469 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Busey Trust CO lowered its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Busey Trust CO’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COF. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 223.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,168,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,614,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $396,882.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,538,024. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,168,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,186 shares in the company, valued at $5,614,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,538 shares of company stock worth $12,083,142 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.15.

COF stock opened at $131.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $49.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $83.93 and a 1 year high of $132.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.79.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.03%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

