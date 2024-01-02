Busey Trust CO Sells 14,967 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Busey Trust CO decreased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 14,967 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.7% of Busey Trust CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Busey Trust CO’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $39,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of META. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 137.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,532,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,300,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,447 shares in the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth $474,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 63.8% during the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,498 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

META has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.37.

META stock opened at $353.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.74 and a 12-month high of $361.90. The stock has a market cap of $909.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $330.54 and its 200 day moving average is $311.62.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.43, for a total value of $17,045,836.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.19, for a total value of $213,187.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,923,462.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.43, for a total transaction of $17,045,836.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 687,314 shares of company stock valued at $230,001,476 in the last ninety days. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

